India police re-arrest Nigerian drug dealer who escaped from police custody - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has re-arrested the Nigerian national, who escaped from police custody last week.e

According to reports, ANC had launched a manhunt to trace drug convict, John Okoro and he was arrested from the Navi Mumbai area, from where he was planning to flee to Bangalore by a private bus.

Okoro, who resided in Koparkhairene in Navi Mumbai, was arrested in 2014 in a drug case. The court convicted him for a three-year jail term. Okoro was sent to Nashik central prison after conviction.

Okoro was released from jail on December 31 and was to be deported to Nigeria. He was brought to the ANC’s Azad Maidan lock up and kept on the first floor. Okoro, on the pretext of going to the washroom, jumped from the first floor at 2am on Monday and fled on foot.

