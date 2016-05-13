Indian Doctor who Facilitated Birth of Miracle Baby to 72 year old mum Slammed, here's why (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The news that a 72 year old Indian woman Daljinder Kaur had given birth to a baby boy was huge a couple of days ago.

The doctor behind it Dr Anurag Bishnoi, has however been blasted for giving a woman a child through IVF at that age.

There are fears that due to the old age of the parents (They’re officially the world’s oldest parents) the child will become an orphan soon.

Bishnoi is unperturbed though as he feels he’s done the right thing. He said to daily mail, ‘A woman’s age is no factor for me when I consider helping them to become a mother.’

‘I am only concerned with their pre and post pregnancy health. In this part of the world couples without children don’t feel part of the society, it has terrible consequences on a couple’s place in their community.

‘We have a different family system in India compared to Britain.

‘When I see a woman, who has struggled to become a mother and has been depressed for decades, it gives me ultimate happiness to put a child in her arms. We want to see them happy and their happiness is our happiness.

‘There is no better thing in this world for a couple than having a child and for those who do not have children, it’s the worst kind of punishment.

‘A 60-year-old woman from a rural part of India is as healthy and fit as a 45-year-old woman with an urban lifestyle. And as long as my 60 and 70-year-old patients are fit I’ll continue to help them.’

The reasons for having the child however are a little unusual as Mrs. Kaur was said to have the baby so as to help her husband inherit his late father’s Estate.

Mrs. Kaur had tried for over 4 decades to have a child and is extremely pleased with having her son.

She said, ‘The doctor initially refused to take my case considering the possible complications and risks with my age. But I was determined and kept going back until he agreed.

‘The desire to have my own child was so intense that I was prepared to take any risk. I always wanted to be a mother like any woman.’

Their son, Armaan was born by caesarian on April 19, weighing 4lbs 4oz.

