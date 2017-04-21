Indian Supreme Court says it can’t order Britain to return famous Kohinoor diamond

India’s Supreme Court ruled that it can not order the British government to return the famous “Kohinoor” diamond or stop its auction.

Disposing of a petition, the judges said no court in India can pass a direction with regard to auctioning of a property, which is outside this country.

“We are quite surprised such petitions are filed for properties which are in the U.S. and the UK (Britain),” the court ruled on Friday.

However, the court said the Indian government has been exploring ways and taking diplomatic measures to get back the 200-million-U.S. dollar diamond from Britain.

Kohinoor came into British hands in the 19th century and is part of the Crown Jewels on show at the Tower of London.

Ownership of the gem is an emotional issue for many Indians.

In July 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed his government to ensure the return of the medieval artefact, which was originally found in India’s Golconda mines.

The 108-carat colourless Kohinoor, meaning “Mountain of Light” in Persian.(Xinhua/NAN)

