 Indian Supreme Court says it can’t order Britain to return famous Kohinoor diamond

Indian Supreme Court says it can’t order Britain to return famous Kohinoor diamond

India’s Supreme Court ruled that it can not order the British government to return the famous “Kohinoor” diamond or stop its auction.

Disposing of a petition, the judges said no court in India can pass a direction with regard to auctioning of a property, which is outside this country.

“We are quite surprised such petitions are filed for properties which are in the U.S. and the UK (Britain),” the court ruled on Friday.

However, the court said the Indian government has been exploring ways and taking diplomatic measures to get back the 200-million-U.S. dollar diamond from Britain.

 

 

Kohinoor came into British hands in the 19th century and is part of the Crown Jewels on show at the Tower of London.

Ownership of the gem is an emotional issue for many Indians.

In July 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed his government to ensure the return of the medieval artefact, which was originally found in India’s Golconda mines.

The 108-carat colourless Kohinoor, meaning “Mountain of Light” in Persian.(Xinhua/NAN)
SH

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar