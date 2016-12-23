 Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on food import barriers – Minister

Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on food import barriers – Minister

Indonesia

Indonesia will file an appeal after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against its restrictions on food imports from the United States and New Zealand, the trade minister said on Friday.

A WTO dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by the two countries against the Southeast Asian nation’s import restrictions on food and animal products including beef and poultry.

“We will appeal,” Indonesian trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters.

He addied that the country has already implemented a “deregulation package”. He did not give further details.

(Reuters/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar