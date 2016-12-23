Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on food import barriers – Minister

Indonesia will file an appeal after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against its restrictions on food imports from the United States and New Zealand, the trade minister said on Friday.

A WTO dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by the two countries against the Southeast Asian nation’s import restrictions on food and animal products including beef and poultry.

“We will appeal,” Indonesian trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters.

He addied that the country has already implemented a “deregulation package”. He did not give further details.

(Reuters/NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment