Indonesia expresses hope in relations with Nigeria in 2017

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Harry Purwanto, on Friday said that Nigeria’s economic challenges in 2016, would not in any way affect the country’s trade and investment relations with Nigeria in 2017.

Purwanto told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was a reduction in trade transactions between both countries in 2015 and in the last three quarters of 2016.

“The current level of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Nigeria cannot be separated from the current global economy.

‘’As we all know, there has been sharp increases in the prices of commodities globally.

‘’And we know that the purchasing power of Nigerians is being affected by the global economy.

‘’But we are looking up to 2017 with a positive hope that bilateral trade and investment relations between Indonesia and Nigeria would be mutually beneficial to us all,’’ he told NAN.

The envoy said that Indonesia was currently a major producer of different consumer goods at competitive prices.

He said that more of Indonesian products should be expected in Nigeria next year.

Purwanto announced his government’s plan in the New Year to create the right platform that would enhance more fruitful trade and investment relations between Nigeria and Indonesia.

The ambassador also disclosed his government’s readiness to make it possible for more Nigerian businessmen and women to visit Indonesia, so as to be able to deal directly with Indonesian products manufacturers.

“Let me say that many Indonesian companies have had the status of “wait and see’’ for Nigeria.

“And we are hopeful that the year 2017 would make more of these Indonesian companies come to do more businesses with Nigerians.

‘’We are also going to be encouraging many Nigerian companies to visit and see products produced or being produced in Indonesia by themselves,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment