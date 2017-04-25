INEC deployes 220 staff for CVR in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano state, said it had deployed 220 staff for Continued Voter Registration (CVR) commencing on Thursday.

The Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Alhaji Bala Shittu, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the meeting was to brief the stakeholders on the commission’s preparations and purpose of the exercise.

He said that INEC had concluded all the necessary arrangements to ensure success of the exercise, adding that five staff would be used in each of the 44 local government areas of the state.

Shittu said that the 220 officials were presently undergoing training,, stressing that the purpose of the exercise was to enable citizens who had turned 18 years since after the last exercise in 2014, to register.

According to him, it is also to allow those seeking for transfer of their registration from one state to another or within a state, from one polling unit to another, to do so.

He added that “the exercise will also enable citizens who have the Temporary Voters Cards (TVC) and whose names are on the register to collect their PVCs.

“It is to also a period to attend to other complaints on PVCs, especially those who lost or damaged the voter card”.

The secretary said that during the exercise, uncollected PVCs would be distributed to those who had been unable to collect theirs.

He added that the commission was liaising with relevant security agencies in the state to provide adequate security during the exercise. (NAN)

