 INEC deploys 450 personnel for Gombe parliamentary bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had deployed 450 ad hoc staff in Gombe for Saturday’s House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku North constituency.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, made this known in Gombe on Friday while briefing the newsmen on preparations for the poll.

The Dukku North seat in the assembly became vacant following the death of Malam Gambo Kabade, the member representing the constituency, about two months ago.

Ibrahim said that the ad hoc staff had been trained and would work in the six wards of the constituency during the election.

 

 

He said that accreditation and voting would commence simultaneously at 8 a.m. and that voters were free to stay back after casting their votes, for counting of the ballots.

The REC said that sensitive material for the election sent from INEC headquarters in Abuja and kept at Central Bank of Nigeria, Gombe, would be taken to the constituency Friday evening.

He stated that the commission had made adequate arrangement for security to ensure that peace and order prevailed during the exercise.

According to him, in each of the pooling units, there will be a minimum of five security personnel.

Ibrahim also said that the result would be announced at the constituency collation centre. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

