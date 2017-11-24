INEC fixes Anambra Central Senatorial District election for Jan 13, 2018

The Independent National EIectoral Commission has fixed Jan. 13, 2018 for the conduct of the rerun Anambra Central Senatorial District election.

The seat became vacant following the nullification of the 2015 election for the position by an election tribunal.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct re-run election within 90 days of the judgment.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), made the development known in a statement on Friday.

Mohammed the commission met on Thursday and discussed the case of the outstanding election to fill the seat for the Anambra Central Senatorial District among other issues.

“Following the determination of this case, lNEC has decided that all encumbrances to the conduct of the rerun election have now been removed.

“There is presently no court order restraining lNEC from conducting the election.

“The Commission has considered all the circumstances surrounding the election particularly the 90-day time-frame ordered by the Court of Appeal.

“It also considered the demands for preparing adequately for the election as well as the coming Yuletide and decided that the rerun election shall take place on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018,” Mohammed said.

The Commission commended all stakeholders, particularly the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District for their patience.

“We hope that the delay has served to clarify some grey areas in our electoral process to make it stronger, freer, fairer and more credible,” Mohammed said. (

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

