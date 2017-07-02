INEC registers 35,909 new voters in Ekiti ahead of 2018 governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti has registered 35, 909 new voters as part of its preparations for the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, said this on Sunday in a statement.

He said that the figure was generated from the ongoing continuous-voter registration in the state.

The statement was released to journalists by INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin.

Omoleke giving a breakdown said that 35,909 eligible voters comprising of 18,193 males and 17,716 females were registered as at June 29, 2017.

He said the exercise which began April 27, 2017 in the state has been very successful.

Omoleke said that the commission also had 4,154 registered voters who were seeking transfer of their voting rights to new locations from within and outside the state.

He said that 1,048 permanent voter cards (PVCs) had so far been distributed in the state out of those initially left uncollected by voters

He said that six new registration centres had also been allocated to the state based on returns and agitation for more centres to ease the process.

According to the state INEC, the new registration centres are at St. Michael’s Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, for Ado Ekiti Local Government Area; Health Centre, Omuo-Ekiti for Ekiti East Local Government Area and CAC Primary School, Ipoti-Ekiti for Ijero Local Government Area.

Others are: Post Office building, Ikere-Ekiti for Ikere Local Government Area; LA Primary School, Ikosu for Moba Local Government Area and St. John Anglican Primary School, Ilupeju for Oye Local Government Area.

The commission commended the people of the state for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth conduct of the exercise.

He advised other eligible voters to visit other designated registration centres in their respective local government areas to register.

“They should realise that it is criminal and punishable under the law to register more than once,” he said in the statement. (NAN)

