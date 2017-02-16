Infantino not worried by hooligan threat at 2018 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is “not at all concerned’’ by the threat of hooliganism at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

At Euro 2016, there were violent clashes between Russian and English supporters in Marseille.

One Russian fan, while speaking on the competition, said trouble is “100 per cent guaranteed’’ at the 2018 World Cup.

Infantino also said the 2026 event could be hosted by multiple countries.

But he said the countries would “ideally” be close to one another for “the ease of travel”.

Football’s world governing body agreed in January on a 48-team World Cup in 2026.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bidding process has not begun yet for the tournament.

“It is perfectly in line with our sustainability and legacy to may be bring together two, three, four countries who can jointly present a project with three, four, five stadiums each,” Infantino, while speaking during a visit to Qatar on Thursday, said.

The next European Championship, to be held in 2020, is being hosted across 13 cities.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup and is spending almost $500 million (about £400 million; about N250 billion) a week on major infrastructure projects in preparation.

Infantino says he is confident the stadiums and infrastructure will be ready in time, but added “a lot remains to be done”.(NAN)

