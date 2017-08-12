Inside Harmony of the Seas, the World’s Biggest Cruise Ship - The Herald Nigeria

Side view of Harmony of the Seas

Construction of Harmony of the Seas

An army of contractors are currently fitting carpets, gluing floor tiles, connecting cables and grinding metal because they have just 90 days to complete construction of the biggest cruise ship in the world.

According to Mirror, the newest Royal Caribbean ship claims the “biggest” title by being 33cm (13in) longer than Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, and slightly wider.

The ship will be certificated to carry a theoretical maximum of 8,880 passengers and crew.

There will be 2,185 crew and up to 6,000 guests.

Her slightly extended width provides extra space in the cabins and their generous balconies, and makes room for more tables in the buffet restaurant.

Imagine a Ship that can comfortably house the population of a country like Falkland Islands with just 3,000 citizens.

