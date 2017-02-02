Insurgency: Army kills 6 terrorists, lost 3 soldiers, 5 wounded

Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has neutralised six terrorists, but lost three soldiers during an encounter between its troops and Boko Haram insurgents at Damboa Local Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said that apart from the three soldiers who died, five others were wounded.

Usman said that the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army, encountered the fleeing terrorists at Dulsa and Bukin Local Government Areas.

According to him, during the encounter in a clearance operations on Wednesday, the troops recovered armoured fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition.

“At Dulsa this morning, the troops cleared the hideout of the terrorists during which they neutralised 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered one light machine gun, two rocket propelled grenade tubes and one extra Anti-Aircraft gun barrel.

“The troops also encountered Boko Haram terrorists’ camp at Buk where they were engaged by the terrorists.

“During the encounter, the troops neutralised large number of the Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others. They also made an unprecedented recovery.

“The items recovered include: nine AK-47 rifles, three Fabrique Nationale rifles, two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, one Mortar Tube, one Shilka, one Gun truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and two Hilux vehicles.

“Similarly, one Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected – MRAP vehicle belonging to the Brigade was badly damaged,” he said. (NAN)

