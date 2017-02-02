 Insurgency: Army kills 6 terrorists, lost 3 soldiers, 5 wounded

Insurgency: Army kills 6 terrorists, lost 3 soldiers, 5 wounded

Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has neutralised six terrorists, but lost three soldiers during an encounter between its troops and Boko Haram insurgents at Damboa Local Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said that apart from the three soldiers who died, five others were wounded.

Usman said that the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army, encountered the fleeing terrorists at Dulsa and Bukin Local Government Areas.

According to him, during the encounter in a clearance operations on Wednesday, the troops recovered armoured fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition.

 

 

“At Dulsa this morning, the troops cleared the hideout of the terrorists during which they neutralised 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered one light machine gun, two rocket propelled grenade tubes and one extra Anti-Aircraft gun barrel.

“The troops also encountered Boko Haram terrorists’ camp at Buk where they were engaged by the terrorists.

“During the encounter, the troops neutralised large number of the Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others. They also made an unprecedented recovery.

“The items recovered include: nine AK-47 rifles, three Fabrique Nationale rifles, two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, one Mortar Tube, one Shilka, one Gun truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and two Hilux vehicles.

“Similarly, one Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected – MRAP vehicle belonging to the Brigade was badly damaged,” he said. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar