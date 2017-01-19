Intercollegiate Basketball: COE wallops Lead City 119-82, meet UNILAG in semi-finals

College of Education (COE), Minna, has continued to exhibit brilliant skills at the ongoing Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate Basketball Championships in Lagos, thrashing Lead City University, Ibadan, 119-82 to claim their third consecutive victory.

COE dominated the game on Thursday from the first quarter, recording a 23-19 and 55-35 result in the second quarter and effortlessly took the game beyond Lead City’s reach in the third and final quarters.

In their other group matches, COE downed Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, 106-78, and crushed North America University (NAU), Houdegbe, 115-46 for a 100 per cent record in the group stage.

COE looking good enough for the championship trophy will clash with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, in the semi-finals on Friday.

Coach Ishaka Yahaya of the COE told the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the team worked very hard during preparation for the basketball tournament.

“We are very happy about our fine performance, we have a very good team and each player is very committed to the success of the team.

“We are confident of reaching the final, but we do not underrate any team because anything is possible.

“We remain focused on our objective which is to emerge champions at the end of the competition,’’ Yahaya said.

Taiye Sobogun of the Lead City told NAN that his players were completely overwhelmed by the qualities of the COE team.

“We gave our best but it was not enough to contend with the firepower of the COE team, I admit that they are a very good side,’’ Sobogun said.

In other final group matches decided, OAU defeated NAU 76-67, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) defeated Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), 76-55.

Hosts UNILAG, beat Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, 63-57.

NAN reports that following the conclusion of group matches, ABU will play OAU in the semi-finals, while COE will play UNILAG for a place in the final.

The Olumide Oyedeji, Intercollegiate Basketball Championship is holding at UNILAG with eight teams competing for the championship honours.

The competition which is the brain child of Olumide Oyedeji, Nigeria’s foremost senior men national team’s captain, D’Tigers, is in its second edition.

It is sponsored by Power Horse Nigeria’s number one energy drink. (NAN)

