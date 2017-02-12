Internet On Fire As Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Flaunts Bulge On Stage - The Herald Nigeria

The Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has caused a major online stir after his bulge was spotted on stage while he anchored the program.

The MC came on stage to host the Big Brother Naija show only to grace fans and audiences with much more than they bargained for.

The show however evicted one of the housemates, Coco Ice tonight after she had bared her boobs to be sucked on by fellow housemate, Bassey during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game.

In reaction to the bulge, Nigerians on social media wrote:

