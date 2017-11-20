IPAC congratulates Obiano, lauds INEC, contestants, voters on credible poll

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Monday expressed satisfaction at the conduct of Saturday’s governorship poll in Anambra.

Chief Perry Opara, the National Secretary-General of IPAC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the election was free, fair and credible.

He hailed INEC for a job well done, adding that political parties that participated in the poll played by the rules.

According to him, INEC has demonstrated again that it could conduct credible and conclusive elections.

NAN reports that incumbent Gov.Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance was re-elected.

Obiano secured 234,074 of the 457,311 valid votes to defeat Dr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 98,752 and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 70,293 votes.

Opara said: “I congratulate INEC. I also congratulate Gov. Obiano on his re-election as well as congratulate all those who congratulated him (Obiano) for their spirits of sportsmanship.

“I am very happy that INEC has shown the world that it has the capacity to conduct credible and conclusive elections.

“With this, Nigerians are no longer in doubt whether INEC can conclude an election in one day.’’

Opara, who is also the Chairman of National Unity Party, commended Anambra people for coming out en masse to vote peacefully.

“There was peace and tranquility in the state throughout the exercise,’’ he told NAN.

He called on INEC, political parties and aspirants to ensure more voter education to minimise voter apathy in future elections.

He, however, advised that contestants dissatisfied with the election should seek redress in the courts.(NAN)

