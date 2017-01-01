IPAC lauds Yobe Govt. over council election

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yobe on Saturday lauded the State Government for directing the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to conduct local government election in February, 2017.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, made the commendation in Damaturu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“As the umbrella body of all political parties in the state, l wish to commend the state government for organising election for the 17 local government councils in the state,” Kukuri said.

The chairman said Yobe Government had in spite of security challenges, continued to promote democracy and good governance through consistent conduct of local government elections “when many states without such challenges have failed”.

He said the council elections conducted by the state government at the peak of insurgency in 2015 encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the general elections in the North-East.

“I wish to state with all sense of sincerity that, IPAC as a body that promotes healthy competition among political parties, proudly associates itself with the government of Yobe in this regard.

“The council would continue to provide a peaceful atmosphere for government to execute its electoral promises to improve the lives of the people and that is why as democrats, we strive for political offices,” he said.

Kukuri pledged the contributions of opposition political parties in the state to the attainment of peace and development in the area. (NAN)

