A Psychology student Beth Freestone, from Grantham in Lincolnshire who lost her iPhone after a night out in Manchester, has been left stunned after the thief sent her a text demanding for the password.

According to Beth, the lady who claimed to have found the phone wrote her and said,”Hi, I hope you don’t mind me asking but I was given this phone that I believe you lost and I’m just using it for 2 weeks whilst mine is repaired but I am unable to use it without the password for iCloud is it possible to get it so I can sign out and into my own account. Thank you in advance xx”

Beth replied the lady, telling her she didn’t feel comfortable giving out her password because it has all sorts of personal information, including her bank card. She then pleaded with the woman to return her phone.

The woman agreed and asked for the address to send it to. When Beth sent the woman £5 after she agreed to send the phone back, she kept the money then blocked Beth so she could no longer contact her.

She said: “I had been in Manchester and at the end of the night I realised I didn’t have my phone with me. I had to get a new one and I think I spent about £700. It was annoying but I just thought it was one of those things and I’d never see my lost phone again. Five months later, in July, I’d just finished work and I saw that I had a message request on my phone.

“A person was claiming to have my phone and was honestly asking for my iCloud details so that she could use the phone properly while hers was being repaired. She even asked me if I wanted any pictures from the phone like she was doing me a favour and then thanked me in advance, I couldn’t believe it.

“I just thought she was so cheeky and I was stunned. I wouldn’t even dream of asking someone that. I would have been asking if they would like me to send it back – not asking for passwords.”

She continued: “I asked her if she could send it back and sent her some postage money over. She agreed to do it but then she never sent it. She kept making excuses. She blocked me on Facebook and then disconnected her mobile number so I haven’t been able to get hold of her again. My friends also sent her a few text messages when she stopped messaging me but she still didn’t send it over and was a bit aggressive.”

One message from the phone thief read: “Phoning the police would do f*** all because I haven’t stolen a phone so don’t try and threaten me and stop calling me off no caller ID it will cost you money when I’m away.

The woman continued: “Unfortunately I work two jobs and am not able to get to a post office with ease so it’s just how it worked out that I haven’t been able to send it. It will get send when it gets sent it’s not a crime as I found it not stole it and am doing you a favour but if you continue to harass me it going in the bin so allow it.”

Beth never got her phone back till date.

