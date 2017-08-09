IPOB Election Boycott: Obiano Meets Biafra War Vets - The Herald Nigeria

As part of his campaigns ahead of the Anambra State gubernatorial election, the executive Governor of the Light of the Nation state, Governor Willie Obiano has met with veterans of the Nigerian civil war.

Speaking on the planned election boycott by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Obiano said that there would not be anything of the sort, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had sanctioned the upcoming state poll.

Obiano also said during his meeting with Biafran war veterans, their leader, a renowned Biafran apologist, Colonel Joseph Achuzia expressed support for the poll.

“They were at the lodge to meet me and what they said is that they will support the election and they have endorsed my election on the second term journey,” he said.

“The leader of that group, Gen. Achuzia, most of you should know him, is the brain in IPOB, so that comment that election won’t take place in Anambra, let me begin to dissipate that now. They didn’t say that and there would be election in Anambra, of course nobody can stop election in Anambra when INEC has already mapped out time table. We would not even allow anybody to do that, to stop election in Anambra State, we won’t allow that.”

Regarding the upcoming poll, Obiano said he had already won the election.

“I have already won the election. Haven’t you seen my performance? My performance in three years will tell you what I can do in eight years.

“By that, mean by the time I leave office in the next four and half years Anambra will be like Lagos. It will be self-sufficient and therefore whatever comes from Abuja will be additional, that is the whole objective. And we are doing that in Agriculture, in trade and commerce, in oil and gas, industrialisation and our airport will be up and running in the next three years.

“Security will be critical where people will sleep with their two eyes closed because I will be awake to make sure they sleep well. Agriculture will be brought to a level that is unprecedented. We are going to be number one state in agriculture in Nigeria purely based on what we are doing now, you know we have Anambra rice.”

