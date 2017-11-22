The Federal Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the successful conduct of gubernatorial elections in Anambra state last weekend is a testimony to the fact that the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) is dead and gone.

According to him, voters didn’t heed to pro-Biafra group’s call for indigenes to stay away on the election day.

“I think what that proved really is that IPOB does not represent the good people of Anambra or any state in the South East.

“The people of Anambra have shown that there is no alternative to democracy and that they believe in one Nigeria and federal system of government. If there are issues to be resolved, let us resolve it. But terrorism and separatism is not the answer.”

“I think the Anambra election has sounded the death knell on IPOB because they said election will never hold. The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.”

“Every party competed very competitively and at the end of the day, the people of Anambra have decided who is going to be their governor” he said.

