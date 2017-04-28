IPOB: Kanu regains freedom after perfecting bail conditions

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, regained his freedom as he was released from Kuje Prison after perfecting his bail condition.

Kanu was brought from kuje prison to the Federal High Court Abuja to sign the necessary bail papers.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the process, which took about 10 minutes saw Kanu emerging with smiles from the court in company of his sureties and relatives.

Earlier, his lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his three sureties, the Chairman, South East Senate caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu signed his bail bond.

Justice Binta Nyako had on Tuesday April 25, admitted Kanu to bail on health grounds.

Nyako, in her ruling said that one of the sureties must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction, such as a senator.

He was also to produce a highly respected and recognised Jewish leader and a highly respected person, who is resident and owns landed property in Abuja.

Nyako ruled that each of the sureties are to deposit N100 million each.

In addition to the above bail conditions, Kanu was barred from attending any rally or granting any form of interview.

NAN reports that Kanu who is standing trial on allegations of treasonable felony along with three others has been in detention for about two years. (NAN)

