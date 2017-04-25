IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu granted bail - The Herald Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, bail on health grounds.

Justice Binta Nyako granted the IPOB leader bail on conditions including that he presents three sureties, one of whom must be a serving senator, a Jewish religious leader and a highly respected person who must own a landed property in the Federal Capital Territory.

The bail sum is N100m per surety.

Justice Nyako warned Kanu against granting press interviews, holding rallies or being in a gathering of more than 10 persons while on bail.

She warned him that the bail would be revoked if he flouts any of the conditions.

She, however, denied bail to other persons arraigned with Kanu, stressing that the treason charges against them is a serious offense.

She also refused to vary her ruling on the protection of witnesses because witnesses are security operatives.

Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, had earlier joined Kanu at the court.

Journalists were barred from witnessing the proceedings by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, was also barred from entering the courtroom where the case was held.

