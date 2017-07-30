IPOB Leader Sends Governor Okorocha Quit Notice - The Herald Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has put Governor Rochas Owelle Okorocha on notice as concerns the seat of power in Owerri.

Kanu made the declaration in Imo on Friday, where he spoke to a throng of his supporters in the State capital.

Kanu also said the Nigerian Senate was deceiving Nigerians as regards the constitutional amendments on devolution of power, and resource control. The IPOB leader said restructuring was meaningless and dead ab initio. He reaffirmed the call for Biafra as the only panacea to the problems facing Nigeria.

The IPOB leader also said Nigerian leaders had lost faith in the country as all their wards went to school abroad.

Only recently three prominent Nigerians including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari, celebrated the graduation of their children in British universities.

Other celebrants are the Sultan of Sokoto and Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He said, “We are in the land of Biafra. I have come to Owerri to spread the good news of the coming of Biafra Republic. I don’t want you to be deceived. Restructuring does not have any meaning. I want you people to go and tell Ohanaeze Ndigbo that. There is no freedom in Nigeria. All their children are abroad studying and enjoying a good environment.

“Only a referendum can solve the problems of Nigeria. Power devolution is not the solution. Resource control is not our problem. What we need is Biafra. They are going about deceiving our people in the name of restructuring. I want to say it again that there will be no election in Anambra State. There will be no election in 2019 in Igbo land. And there will be no election in Imo state.

“Tell Rochas Okorocha that I am a child of God. I want people to tell him that he will leave the Government House in 2019 and go back to Jos where he came from. Let him get ready.”

