'IPOB has no power to stop Anambra election' - Anambra CP - The Herald Nigeria

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, has declared that the Indigenous People of Biafra can not disrupt the governorship poll scheduled for November 18 in the state.

Umar said IPOB had no power to stop the poll, adding that the police would do its best to ensure that the exercise is peaceful.

The police boss, in an interview with The PUNCH maintained that no group should stop the people of the state from choosing their leader.

He said, “The election has been fixed by the constitutionally recognised electoral body. Nobody can stop it. We have the capacity to provide a peaceful atmosphere in Anambra State for that election.

“I have not heard from IPOB that it would stop the election, apart from what was published in the media. But that is for the media. Nobody or group can issue such a threat and succeed. As law enforcement officers, we have the capacity to subdue such a threat.

“The people of the state have the right to partake in periodic elections to choose their leaders; nobody or group can stop them from exercising such a right. We can’t allow it. We are fully on the ground and we can suppress such threat.”

Umar said the police had consulted and would work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful poll.

