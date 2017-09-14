Turkish Diplomat, Abdulkadir Erkahraman, an ally of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said President Muhammed Buhari is the new Adolf Hitler.

Erkahraman, spoke in response to the military siege on the hometown of Nnamdi Kanu which has left a handful of people dead and many more injured in what many legal scholars and practitioners have described as an illegal and unconstitutional show of military force.

Abdulkadir started the video by saying, ‘Buhari, I am calling you from Istanbul, Turkey. Stop killing the people. Are you crazy? You idiot, crazy man. What are you doing? What kind of religion do you believe in. Is there any chapter in the Quran that says you should kill the people? You have to stop killing the people or how are you going to stand in front of your God in the hereafter?

