The Coalition of Northern Youth has said that the actions of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state are designed to discredit the President Muhammed Buhari administration and truncate democracy in Nigeria.

The Coalition in response to the clash between Area Youth and IPOB supporters in Port Harcourt earlier today said it will ignore the provocative actions of the secessionist agitators.

“All the violent activities playing out are well planned to escalate by 2019 and starting from 2018 to prevent a successful conduct of elections and eventually the collapse of this Buhari government and democracy in Nigeria.

In this situation, it is essential that the north and northerners remain restrained and refuse to be provoked into reprisals which is the ultimate hope of the conflict instigators.

The agitations and disturbances that have been ongoing ceaselessly since the coming of Buhari/Osibanjo administration are aimed at rendering the country practically ungovernable and ushering in of anarchy and instability, thereby occasioning a change of government by whatever means.

And the singling out of Buhari for attacks is a tactic to cause inter-regional crisis possibly leading to general unrest,”

