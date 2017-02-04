Iran Dares the US and Trump: Initiates short range missile tests - The Herald Nigeria

Iran is to deploy missiles for a Revolutionary Guards exercise on Saturday in a show of defiance a day after the United States imposed sanctions over a ballistic missile test launch last weekend.

The Guards’ Sepah news website said the manoeuvres in the northeastern province of Semnan were aimed at demonstrating their “complete readiness to deal with the threats” and “humiliating sanctions” from Washington.

“Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise,” it said.

A list of the missiles to be deployed published later on the website showed they were of very short range — up to 75km.

US President Donald Trump had just recently imposed new sanctions on Iran on Friday over its test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile and its support for Yemeni rebels, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.

