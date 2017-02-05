 Iran lifts entry ban on American wrestling team - The Herald Nigeria

Iran lifts entry ban on American wrestling team

Iran has lifted a ban on the American wrestling team from entering the country for a World Cup competition.

The development was the sequel to a court ruling in the U.S which suspended a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, confirmed the new decision to the ISNA news agency on Sunday.

Iran had on Friday said it would deny the American team visas, in response to Trump’s controversial order to ban citizens from seven Muslim-majority, including Iran, from entering the US.

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar