Iran Makes Move To Retaliate After Trump's New Immigration Order - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Iran has made its decision to retaliate by barring entry of US citizens into its country in protest to the new executive order signed by the United States president, Donald Trump known.

The move was announced by the Iran Foreign Ministry on Saturday, January 28, 2017, in which it stated that all US citizens will be barred from entering into the country.

The ministry in a statement released said: “While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted.

“The restrictions against travel by Muslims to America are an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular and will be known as a great gift to extremists.”

The decision by Iran makes the first response from one of the seven countries affected by the new executive order signed by the US president.

The affected countries include Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

