Iran, Russia, Turkey mull ceasefire mechanism on Syria

Iran, Russia and Turkey on Tuesday decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to reach a ceasefire on Syria.

Representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey took the decision in the second day of peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.

The three states issued a statement after the international meeting about their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

“We support talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups and believe that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to reach peace and fight against ISIL/DAESH and Al-Nusra and to separate them from armed opposition groups.

The statement said Iran, Russia and Turkey appreciated the participation of United Nations Secretary-General Envoy to Syria under the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The statement also said “there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. It can be solved through a political process instead, supporting the Syrian opposition’s willingness to participate in the next round of negotiations.

They said “the meeting in Astana is an effective platform for a direct dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition.’’

They thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Kazakh side for hosting the peace talks.

International peace talks on Syria kicked off in Astana on Monday.

Delegations of the Syrian government and opposition, Russia, Turkey and Special Representative of the United Nations Staffan de Mistura are taking part in the talks.

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol participated in the meeting as an observer. (Xinhua/NAN)

