Iraq says mass grave of 20 bodies found in former IS stronghold

The Iraqi Police on Thursday found a mass grave which contained the remains of some 20 bodies in a recently-freed Islamic State (IS) stronghold in Iraq’s the Police source said.

The Islamic State (IS) stronghold in Iraq’s is at the northern central province of Salahudin.

In response to information provided by residents, a police force found the mass grave on the eastern side of the city of Shirqat, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

All the bodies were buried in a random way and they were all wearing orange jumpsuits, indicating their executions by extremist militants, the source said.

A forensic team from the provincial health department would arrive to examine the site, the source added.

In September, the Iraqi security forces liberated the part of Shirqat, which is located on the eastern bank of the Tigris River, as part of the anti-IS offensive in the nearby Hawijah area.

