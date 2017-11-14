Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria has reacted to the reports that Nnamdi Kanau was fired from the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and also from Radio Biafra.

The lawyer took to his Twitter to mock the IPOB’s actions especially in light of recent comments following his disappearance in which they said he had been killed by the Nigerian army.

He said; “So, after IPOB earlier claimed the Army killed Kanu, did they wake him from d grave to ask him questions over allegations against him before sacking him as their leader? Or did they sack him without hearing from him? Would that not be the style of animals in a zoo? Is Biafra now a zoo?”

