Male barbie Bobrisky’s love and attention for Jacob his gateman is way out of the ordinary as shown in a video trending online.

Bobrisky became recognized by being highly controversial on social media and has gathered traffic to his Snapchat account.

Recall that he was recently arrested by the police following an alleged petition written against him by rival and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawal.

The Self-proclaimed Nigerian male barbie had also debunked rumours of his being gay after he seemingly admitted being homosexual in one of his posts.

Video below :

Bobrisky and his guard, Jacob, rocking themselves A post shared by LIB – Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

