Isiaka Adeleke: Aregbesola orders inquest into his death - The Herald Nigeria

The Osun state government has announced an inquest to unravel the circumstances around his death following the various claims by supporters of the recently deceased Senator Isiaka Adeleke that he could not have died from natural causes,

Senator Adeleke was the first civilian governor of the state and until his death represented the Osun west senatorial district at the National Assembly.

There were also indications that he was gearing up to contest in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state in 2018.

The senator died at the age of 62 at Biket Hospital in Osogbo, the state capital.

At his burial, a group of supporters attacked some of the dignitaries in attendance including a commissioner-nominee who had been touted as a possible running mate of the senator for the governorship bid.

The late senator’s son had also claimed that he was sure that his father was killed out of jealousy and to prevent him from participating in the governorship election. He, however, offered no facts to support his claims.

A statement issued by the state government on Sunday stated in part:

“Senator Adeleke was a man of peace. He preached peace and lived it through his life. He left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he could not stand violence. This was after he was beaten up by some leaders of the PDP during a meeting in a hotel in Osogbo.

“It is a profound irony and most unfortunate therefore that a few disgruntled elements purporting to protest his death desecrated his funeral with violence and attacks on innocent persons. They dishonoured him and did his memory a great disservice by keeping his friends, political associates and well-wishers away from his burial.”

The state government promised to use “the instrumentality of the law” to unravel the circumstances of the unfortunate and sad incident, “in order to put the record straight on his death.”

The statement published by The Nation assured the public that the state government would continue to “mourn the untimely death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke” while also commiserating with his friends, associates and supporters.

