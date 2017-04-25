 Isiaka Adeleke's Doctor Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

Isiaka Adeleke’s Doctor Arrested

Following the demise of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, his doctor identified as Dr. Ade has reportedly been arrested.

The doctor was reported to have treated the deceased politician when he complained of leg pain in the early hours of Sunday before he was reported dead.

Confirming the arrest of the doctor, one of the aides of the deceased politician noted that the medical practitioner was arrested on Monday following reports which surfaced online attributing the politician’s death to intake of overdose medication.

According to Daily Post, the post mortem result which revealed that the politician died of painkiller overdose will not be made public soon due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

However, many are still of the opinion that the late politician was poisoned as he was hale and hearty on Saturday during an event which he attended.

The news source however reported that the arrest of the politician’s doctor has neither been confirmed or refuted by the Osun state police force.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

