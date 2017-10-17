The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria popularly known as ISIS have released a photo which is believed to be a threat message towards the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup.

The group released a photo depicting an ISIS member wielding an assault rifle and a bomb baring the regime’s infamous black flag in front of a football stadium.

The Official FIFA World Cup logo was also seen in the background of the image.

Back in April, ISIS launched an attack with a briefcase bomb in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

The attack claimed the lives of 14 people and left scores injured.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played across 11 cities in Russia from 14 June to 15 July, while the final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

