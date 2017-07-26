Video: Islam Is 'A Cancer We Must Destroy' - Baptist Pastor - The Herald Nigeria

A Baptist pastor in Australia has called for the destruction of Islam adding that the religion is “a cancer we must destroy.”

The Australian Baptist church pastor, Keith Piper, the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church based in the Sydney suburb of Cherrybrook came under heavy fire after a video of his sermon surfaced online.

According to the video of one of his sermons delivered last year which has since gone viral, the Pastor described the Koran as “a virus infecting the brains (of Muslims)” adding that Islam is “culturally incompatible with western Christian values.”

The pastor further in the video which has sparked outrage and sprouted call for investigation said: “Ungodly, leftist western leaders are afraid to teach the Bible, salvation and Christian values in state schools. Instead they teach sodomy and how to become a weirdo.”

He continued: “Islam and Qur’an-practising Muslims are culturally incompatible with western and Christian values … Islamism is a cancer [and] we must destroy that cancer.”

However, the statement which has earned several reactions in the media has earned the pastor several followers and enemies who termed him no better than the ISIS terrorists.

Watch video of the controversial sermon which has sparked outrage on social media below:

