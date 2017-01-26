Israel moves to decriminalise marijuana use

Israel on Thursday moved closer to decriminalising marijuana use after its public Security Minister declared his support for a policy emphasising education and fines over criminal penalties.

The new policy “does not entirely do away with the component of enforcing the criminal code,’’ said Gilad Erdan at a press conference, but instead puts “education, public information and treatment’’ first.

According to the new measure, which must still pass in the cabinet, charges would be considered only after the third offence.

The panel behind the policy recommended a fine of 265 dollars for the first offence and one of double that amounts for the second offence, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The third offence would require police to close the case with conditional arrangements, such as losing one’s driver’s licence.

The Israeli government has recently pushed initiatives aimed at taking advantage of the fast-growing medical marijuana industry as countries such as the U.S. relax their laws regarding the drug. (dpa/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment