Israel revokes Al Jazeera journalist’s press credentials

The Israeli Government said it would revoke the press credentials of a reporter for the Al Jazeera news network on Wednesday.

This decision was taken after the reporter claimed his work was part of the “resistance’’ against Israel.

The reporter, Elias Karram, 40, is a Palestinian citizen of Israel.

In an interview with a separate TV station, Karram said, “As a Palestinian journalist in an occupied area or in a conflict zone, media work is an integral part of the resistance and its educational political activity.’’

 

 

Nitzan Chen, the director of the Government Press Office (GPO), said the statements disqualified him from accurately reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Whoever takes an active part in a political struggle should do so in the framework of the law, but without press credentials from the state of Israel,’’ Chen said.

Karram’s credentials would be revoked pending a hearing.

The latest move comes after Israel’s Communication Minister, Ayoub Kara, requested the GPO to rescind all the press cards of Al Jazeera journalists in Israel, accusing the network of inciting violence.

 

 

Kara is also seeking to close the Qatari network’s Jerusalem bureau.

Israeli Arab lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Osama Saadi of the Joint List party called the move “a blatant step against freedom of speech and journalist work,’’ claiming that the Israeli government was persecuting Israeli Arab journalists.

Al Jazeera has been banned in several countries including Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Syria

They have also been accused of being a mouthpiece for Islamist groups, a charge Al Jazeera has denied. (dpa/NAN)
