 Israeli Minister: Palestinian state will be off the table under Trump

Israeli Minister: Palestinian state will be off the table under Trump

President-elect Donald Trump

The Palestinian state will no longer be a topic when U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump takes office next month, a top right-wing Israeli minister said on Thursday.

“Palestine will be taken off the agenda’’ come January 20, said Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who also vowed to advance initiatives that would annex large parts of the West Bank.

The Jewish Home Party Leader criticised the speech by the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as “totally out of touch with reality’’.

Kerry used one of his last speeches as secretary of state to scold Israel for expanding its settlements, warning that it was putting the two-state solution in “serious jeopardy’’.

Though, he did not explicitly name Bennett, Kerry quoted him several times in the speech while warning that “the settler agenda is defining the future of Israel’’.

Bennett has been a leading supporter of a bill, which recently passed its first reading,that would legalise several settlements.

Trump’s pick of David Friedman for ambassador to Israel, who has said that he does not think Israeli settlement activity is illegal, has heartened those in the pro-settlement camp.

The U.S.-Israeli relationship has turned especially turbulent since the passing of a UN Security Council resolution last week that condemns Israeli settlement activity. (dpa/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar