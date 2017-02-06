ISTANDWITHNIGERIA: Clash of ideals ensues In Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

The anti-Buhari protest has commenced in Abuja, the seat of government.

Two groups involving those in support of the President Muhammdau Buhari’s administration and those against are currently at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Those against the current administration are under the aegis of #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA, while their counterparts are of the Buhari Volunteer Network, BVN.

While #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA are protesting against the policies of the current government, BVN says they are out to point out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to Nigerians.

Among those protesting against the Buhari’s government is the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Chidi Odikalu.

The protests are also ongoing in Lagos at Surulere with the event gathering steam as more and more people join their fellow Nigerians to march against the government and the heavy oppression the citizenry find themselves under.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment