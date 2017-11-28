A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Jerry Gana, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would be the first to be easily defeated after one term of office in the history of Nigeria.

He also stated that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the former ruling party to return to power in 2019 due to the inability of the APC to provide better governance.

Prof. Gana said this during a consultative meeting between one of the aspirants for position of PDP National Chairman, Professor Tunde Adeniran and the delegates from the North West in Kaduna yesterday.

While soliciting support for Adeniran in the forthcoming convention of the party slated for December in Abuja, Gana urged party members not to support those who threw the party into crisis.

He said the PDP needs credible people who can lead the party to victory in 2019. He said Adeniran, being a founding member of the party and a man of integrity is the right man to lead the PDP.

Besides, he added that the South-west which is very vital for electoral victory has not produced the chairman of the party since its inception and the time had come to give the leadership of the party to the Southwest to get the support of the zone.

He said the party must avoid electing people who have issues to clear with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We must restore the confidence of people by electing credible people, people who have integrity, people that will be bold enough to stand up against the APC and not people that would be harassed by the EFCC.

“Prof. Adeniran has proven himself as a man of integrity throughout his public service as a university lecturer, as an ambassador and as a minister, he is unblemished and he is the man that can lead the PDP to electoral victory in 2019

Nigerians wants the PDP to come back. This is a government that can be easily removed from power. We must restore the confidence of the people by electing credible people at our convention.

“Prof. Tunde, being a founding member of the PDP is the man for the job. We need to elect a man who cannot be intimidated by the APC.

“We must elect somebody who will rebrand the PDP and Prof. Adeniran is the man. “He is the only one that can stand up to the blackmail by the APC” Gana said.

He noted that the South-east, South-south, Northcentral ‎ and Northeast are traditional homes of the PDP, stressing that the South-west is very crucial to the victory of the party and only the leadership of Adeniran would ensure the support of the zone to the PDP.

Also addressing the meeting, Adeniran said he would ensure victory to the party if elected its National Chairman.

He said the PDP had learned from the mistakes of the past, stressing that he would work assiduously to uphold democratic principles within the party.

The event was attended by former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu among several other party Chieftains.

