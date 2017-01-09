Italian arrested after setting ex-girlfriend on fire

Police in the Sicilian city of Messina on Monday detained a 24-year-old man who set his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend on fire, then turned himself in to police hours later.

The suspect named only as AM was charged with attempted murder after he doused Ylenia Grazia Bonavera with petrol then set her alight early on Sunday morning, local media reported.

She was hospitalised with first and second-degree burns over 13 per cent of her body to the side, the right ankle and hand, and the left thigh, none of them life-threatening, Messina’s Policlino hospital chief of plastic surgery Francesco Stagno d’Alcontres tsaid.

In the Naples-area town of Pozzuoli in February 2016, Paolo Pietropaolo set fire to ex-fiancée Carla Ilenia Caiazzo, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

Doctors delivered her daughter while she hovered between life and death.

Caiazzo remained hospitalised for months, undergoing dozens of surgeries to reconstruct what was left of her face.

Pietropaolo was sentenced to 18 years in prison last November.

In Rome on May 29 last year, security guard Vincenzo Paduano stalked and strangled 22-year-old ex-girlfriend and university student Sara Di Pietrantonio, then doused her and her car with petrol and set them alight.

Paduano confessed to killing her out of jealousy.

He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in November.

Italy saw 106 women murdered by their partners or exes in 2016, Luisa Rizzitelli from Telefono Rosa said. (dpa/NAN)

