How I've Managed To Stay Relevant - Sound Sultan - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, born Olanrewaju Fasasi is one of the older generation in the Nigerian music industry after he came out with his first viral single, Jagbajantis in 2008.

The singer who has remained relevant over the years despite the changing platform and face of the Nigerian music industry has in a recent chat spoken on how he stays relevant in the fast changing world of music.

The singer during a chat with Sunday Scoop revealed that he doesn’t know why he remains relevant in the music industry when some other artiste’s names have died out of fans’ mouths.

He said: “To be honest with you, I don’t know why I’m still here.

“It’s not like I have any secret. I just try to stay true to myself even though the world may want you to be like everybody else.

“I love making music and I have decided to stick to it while constantly giving my best.

“Most importantly, I owe whatever success I have achieved to God. If not for God, I wouldn’t be here. If I want to give any advice, I would say put God first and be humble.”

