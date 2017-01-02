Iwobi scores as Arsenal climbs to third on EPL table

Alex Iwobi on Sunday got the sitter for Arsenal to ensure that the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 and move them up to third place on the English Premier League (EPL) table.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Arsenal lost ground in the title race with defeats by Everton and Manchester City, and began this game in fifth place following Tottenham’s win at Watford.

Oliver Giroud’s incredible scorpion kick in the 17th minute had earlier set Arsenal on the way to a victory over Crystal Palace.

With a cross from Alexis Sanchez delivered behind him, Frenchman Giroud elastically reached the ball with his left foot, looping it over his head and in off the underside of the bar.

Giroud’s goal was the highlight of an otherwise lacklustre first half in which the only other moment of note was the Frenchman missing his kick attempting to meet a cross inside the six-yard box.

Still, the Gunners’ threat was always apparent, particularly in the shape of the forward running of full-backs Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal, who tormented the Palace defence throughout.

Monreal was involved in the second goal, providing a cross that was not dealt with, with Alex Iwobi’s header not cleared by defender Joel Ward on the line.

Iwobi’s header in the 56th minute gave Arsenal a scrappy second before Palace briefly rallied to force saves from home goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The win moves the Gunners back to within nine points of leaders Chelsea, while Palace stay 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

The visitors have won only once in 12 league games, with manager Sam Allardyce awaiting his first victory since taking over from Alan Pardew.

In another EPL match played earlier today (Sunday), Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals apiece as Tottenham thrashed lacklustre Watford to move into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October.(NAN)

