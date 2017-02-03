Iyanya, Temple Management Company To Headline Business Conference At Georgetown University - The Herald Nigeria

Iyanya and Temple Management Company have been invited to headline an entertainment panel at the Africa Business Conference holding at the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

The Up 2 Sumting crooner, who joined Mavin Records last year, is joined by Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director of Communications, Temple Management Company, who will moderate on the entertainment and sports panel at the conference. Also joining them on the panel is Mr. Fela Oke, Head of Commercial at TMC.

The conference, which takes place on February 4th, will be hosted by Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the African Studies Program. It comes up on Saturday February 4, 2017 focusing on the theme; Time for Ownership: The Future of Business and Governance in Africa.

Expected to attract business leaders and investors from across the globe, the conference will take place at the Rafik B. Hariri building on the main campus of Georgetown University.

A letter conveying the invitation was signed by Adeleke Adegbulugbe, Head Partnerships/ Georgetown Africa Business Conference, Georgetown University, Mcdonough School Of Business.

“Leveraging the internet and digital platforms, Afrobeats and Nigerian movies dominate continental airwaves and many diaspora playlists. What has been the development of the music and film industries across the continent? This panel will also discuss the potential of commercialization of sports,” Adegbulugbe said.

Also speaking, Femi Salawu, Media Executive, Temple Management Company, revealed that Iyanya and the TMC team left the country on Thursday while adding that the singer will also leverage the opportunity to discuss with international partners.

Currently in its second edition, organizers projected the Africa Business conference to bring together over 30 leaders from across Africa to discuss the developments of various industries – including banking, energy, healthcare, and entertainment.

The demography of attendees also spans business, government, nonprofits and academia interested in learning more about business in Africa. The conference will include a slew of speakers, including top executives from Proctor & Gamble, Kosmos Energy, Lilium Capital, and the World Bank.

