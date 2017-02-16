JAMB decries activities of fraudulent websites

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday in Abuja, decried activities of some fraudsters using fake websites to dupe unsuspecting public.

Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar/Chief Executive, in a statement, said such websites were being use to solicit payments for malpractice services in the forthcoming 2017 JAMB examination.

“Special attention is drawn to the continuous advertisement soliciting for payments for malpractice services for the forthcoming 2017 JAMB examination by; www.askjamb.com,’’ he said.

He added that the website had continued to advertise help for candidates with JAMB 2017 live questions and planned malpractice offers to candidates including help within the examination hall.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to ensure that the websites were brought down and their perpetuators brought to justice.

According to Oloyede, JAMB`s attention was drawn to the existence of such fraudulent websites in January.

He added that the board had, however, worked with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to suspend the domain of some of the websites.

He thanked NITDA for taking swift action, but added that there was still much to be done.

“We would like to note that the following domains remain active: www.jambresults.org.ng, www.askjamb.com and www.jamborgng.info,’’ he said.

Oloyede urged the public to be careful of the websites, saying that they do not belong to JAMB. (NAN)

