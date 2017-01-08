JAMB registrar commends Kwara govt. over stadium’s maintenance

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has commended the Kwara government for its utilisation and maintenance of facilities at the state Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

Oloyede, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, gave the commendation on Sunday in Ilorin at the Stadium Complex in an interview with newsmen.

He spoke on the sidelines of the walk and jogging exercise held as part of activities to celebrate the birthday of the one-time Secretary-General of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Mr Issa Aremu.

The JAMB boss also commended the efforts of the government and other stakeholders in encouraging sports.

Oloyede called for enlightenment on facilities in the stadium to encourage the government and other stakeholders to assist in putting some additional facilities at the complex.

He noted that people from all walks of life come to the stadium on Saturdays and Sundays for walks, jogging, aerobics and to engage in indoor and outdoor games to keep fit.

“I am highly impressed with the adequate utilisation of the facilities here and I think we can use the opportunity, through publicity, to appreciate government and also inspire them to put other areas needing attention in proper shape, ” Oloyede said.

He commended the celebrator for his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Oloyede promised support for sports development in the state and country.(NAN)

