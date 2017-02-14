Jamcity & Shellshock Records Announces the Official Music Video "Me Twi" from Jamin Beats  - The Herald Nigeria

Jamcity & Shellshock Records is thrilled to announce the release of the debut music video from Jamin Beats, “Me Twi”, available on all digital musical outlets today, February 14 2017.

“Me Twi” https://youtu.be/UK_EPDHBw9A cannot be categorized because it is definitely a one of kind hit banger!

“Me Twi” is a Mid-Tempo afro-pop song that you will have on repeat. A song you can listen to in the car, in the club, with your spouse or that special person.

“Me Twi” video brings that flirty feeling to the big screen. The video delivers great visuals, great concept and a powerful message about safe sex.

Jamcity & Shellshock Records delivers “Me Twi” in an excellent picture quality. “Me Twi” visuals is definitely an award winning video. Jamin Beats is certainly an artist to watch out for this Summer 2017 and years to come! Straight Fire! Chale

As a Ghanaian born American based musician, Jamin Beats is known to be endowed with various abilities in music. As a significant producer, congenial songwriter and a multi-genre act, he has been a guru to a lot of musicians who accept and listen to more than the apparent in music.

Be sure to check out his new Video "Me Twi" below;

Twitter: @jamin_beatsgh

Facebook: JaminBeatsGh

Instagram: @jamin_beatsgh

Snapchat: jamin_beatsgh

