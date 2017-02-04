James Ibori's Return: Fans Troop Out To Welcome Former Governor At Benin Airport - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians could not hold their joy at the return of the former governor of Delta state, James Ibori.

The former governor’s fans trooped out in their numbers to occupy the Benin Airport awaiting his arrival.

Recall that the former governor was released from a UK prison in December after serving his 13 year sentence and returned into the country today.

Following his return, he was picked up my men of the DSS who revealed that he would not be detained.

See photos of the former governor’s fans awaiting his arrival at the Benin Airport in Edo State from where he will proceed to his village in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state.

