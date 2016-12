Following the release of the former Delta State Governor, James Onanafe Ibori from UK Prison yesterday, the former Nigerian governor in his London home held a praise and worship session.

Recall that James Ibori who was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by a UK court was yesterday around noon freed and allowed to go home.

The news of his release was made public by the former governor’s media aide.

See photos from the session held in his London home below:

